ST. LOUIS — Some people have never tried it before.

"So I'm kind of interested to see if it would help with my chronic pain, but I don't know because it's illegal for me to try it," explained South St. Louis resident Jane VonderHar.

But now it's legal, as long as you have a medical marijuana card in Missouri.

"I figure it's probably right on cue actually, my generation growing up when we were kids smoked pot like it was nothing," said Kenny Coats.

No matter your opinion of the plant, medical marijuana cultivation centers are already popping up across Missouri, including 14 in the St. Louis area.

Blue Arrow Holdings LLC, 3417 St. Broadway, St. Louis (approved for two licenses at the same location)

Kindbio LLC, 7110 N. Broadway, St. Louis

SLCC LLC, 7379 Pagedale Industrial Ct., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical LLC, 1315 Cherokee St., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical LLC, 13378 Lakefront Dr., Earth City

Heya St. Ann Cultivation II LLC, 10417 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

Certified Alternative Medicine Providers, 7140 N. Broadway, St. Louis

VMO-Ops Inc., 7110 N. Broadway, St. Louis

Bloom Medicinals of MO LLC, 2 S. Cool Springs Industrial Dr., O'Fallon

New Growth Horizon LLC, 2609, Rock Hill Industrial Ct., St. Louis

TC AppliCo LLC, 1400 N. 7th St., St. Louis

Growing Jobs Missouri LLC, 2727 Hamilton Ave., St. Louis

LSL Management LLC, 3838 Avenue F, St. Louis

"Since then I quit and don't smoke no more and now they make it legal so you know oh well," added Coats.

Jane VonderHar said she's glad a cultivation center is popping up right in front of her house.

"There's a lot of homeless people who walk up and down the street and my house was robbed last year so I think more security in the area would be great," VonderHar said.

But here's the catch, you likely won't be able to get medical marijuana in Missouri until mid-2020. That's because legal dispensaries are still going through the licensing process.

"I think they have little gummy bears and I'd be interested in that," added VonderHar.

To find out how to apply for a medical marijuana card click here.

