Meet 'Little Chevy,' he's in a fight for his life

ST. LOUIS — Meet 3-year-old Chevy Hayes.

He’s fighting for his life during the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s not alone in the fight.

Hayes has an aggressive form of cancer his mom told Today in St. Louis’ Rene Knott.

According to the Facebook fundraiser for Hayes, he was diagnosed with Melldulablastoma in October 2019.

His mom wrote that he has done three rounds of chemotherapy and is currently on his second of three stem cell transplants.

It’s a tough time for his family, but the people of St. Louis are trying to make it a little bit better. When a fundraiser wasn’t growing for Chevy, a man named Billy Mayhall got involved.

He created a video doing a Ric Flair impersonation. Once it was shared, he didn’t need to wrestle money away from anyone – people gave willingly. The fundraiser surpassed $10,000 for ‘Little Chevy.’

As of April 21, $11,295 of the $15,000 goal has been raised.

According to the Facebook fundraiser, Chevy’s mom said she created it because “this came out of nowhere.”

“And I was not at all prepared for the change of location and way of living. However, we are doing everything that is needed to be done to save my little boy’s life. This fundraiser is being set up to help us with a just in case fund that will turn into a fresh start after we can defeat the cancer,” Chevy’s mom wrote.

