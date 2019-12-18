ST. LOUIS — The iconic red velvet dress worn by Judy Garland in ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ is on display at the Missouri History Museum.

Garland wore the dress when she sang ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ in the 1944 classic ‘Meet Me in St. Louis.’

It’ll be on display in the World’s Fair Gallery until Jan. 1, 2020. The dress is on loan to the Missouri History Museum from the collection of Mary Strauss.

Mary Strauss has generously loaned the dress to be on display at the Missouri History Museum ahead of the Museum’s two-night screening of ‘Meet Me in St. Louis.’

Meet Me in St. Louis film screenings

Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Dec. 20, 5:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Preshow activities begin at 5:30 p.m. screenings start at 6:30 p.m.

Missouri History Museum in Forest Park is located at 5700 Lindell Boulevard

Missouri History Museum

