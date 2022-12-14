'Meet Me in St. Louis' locations to visit for the holidays

The 1944 film starring Judy Garland has popular holiday scenes and features the original song, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

ST. LOUIS — The holidays can take us back to the "happy golden days of yore." That may include putting on your favorite holiday film, or films with popular holiday scenes.

One of those movies is "Meet Me in St. Louis," the 1944 musical with Judy Garland. The climax of the film is set on Christmas Eve, and Garland's character sings "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

The TODAY Show featured St. Louis and the film's settings Wednesday.

Misty Belles, the "Wander Woman," talked about the film's setting—the excitement of the 1904 World's Fair—and the locations in St. Louis that are referenced in the film. "Meet Me in St. Louis" was filmed in Los Angeles, but the plot describes some locations that still remain from the 1904 World's Fair.

Belles recommended Forest Park (home of the fair), Clementine's Creamery (because the ice cream cone was invented at the fair) and Steve's Hot Dogs (because a story claims the sausage/bun combo was invented at the fair). She recommended staying at the Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza.