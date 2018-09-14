ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department welcomed a new member this week.

Kelso, is the squad’s newest K9. Three Rivers Kennel Club donated Kelso to the department. You can meet Kelso at Three Rivers Kennel Club this weekend. For more information, click here.

Kelso is a Belgian Malinois from Holland born in January 2017 and weighs 60 pounds.

Officer John Wolf was chosen have Kelso as his partner. Wolf has made a commitment to be Kelso’s partner for Kelso’s entire life.

Kelso is trained to work in narcotics detection and patrol work. Wolf told the Three Rivers Kennel Club that as much as Kelso likes to go for walks, play ball, socialize, and have his head scratched and belly rubbed, he gets most excited performing the tasks for which he is trained.

© 2018 KSDK