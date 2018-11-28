Nov. 28 is Jamila Tillman day in the City of East St. Louis.

Tillman is being recognized as 2018's coach of the year for boys basketball by the Illinois Elementary School Association.

Coach Tillman leads the Mason-Clark middle school team alongside head coach Ferris Williams. Last season, the 7th grade boys basketball team was regional and sectional champions as well as elite 8 finalists. But that's not her only accomplishment. She's also the first female to coach a boys basketball team in Illinois history.

Tillman said, "I mean, it's very important because they need positive role models and it’s not often that you see a woman being a role model for young boys. So, it gives them another perspective and it teaches them how to grow up and become better men. So I think it’s just great."

Coach Tillman will be recognized along with the team Wednesday before their first home game against Cahokia.

© 2018 KSDK