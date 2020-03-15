ST. LOUIS — Happy birthday, little ones!

These babies all share a very St. Louis birth date. They were all born on March 14 or 3.14, the area code for St. Louis.

Missouri Baptist Medical Center shared photos of newborns wearing onesies that say "STLMade."

STLMade is "a movement within the St. Louis area shining a light on the amazing things people in our region are doing," according to a news release.

3.14 babies

