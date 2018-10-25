ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is featured in TIME Magazine’s special edition, ‘Guns in America.’

Multiple people from the St. Louis area were featured in the issue. Click here to view the interactive map and listen to the featured stories. The mural was created for TIME’s November 5 cover.

'Guns Have Divided America. Here’s What Happens When 245 People Try to Meet in the Middle'

TIME partnered with JR, an artist and photographer known for his murals around the world that portray community in all their complexity. In three U.S. cities profoundly affected by guns – Dallas, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. – they invited people to share their views and experiences in a search for common ground. JR filmed and photographed 245 people.

READ MORE from TIME: Why TIME Devoted an Issue to Guns in America

Here’s a list of featured people from the St. Louis area

James Clark, 51, Vice President of Better Family Life’s St. Louis Gun Violence De-Escalation Centers

John Hayden, 55, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Charles Lowe, 42, sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Jimmie Edwards, 63, Director of Public Safety for the City of St. Louis

Khatib Waheed, 66, racial equity trainer, presenter and facilitator from St. Louis

Yinka Faleti, 42, executive director of ‘Forward Through Ferguson’

Zackery Keys Sr., 62, founder of ‘People Against Racism Expanding Near Them’

Marcelle Perry-Rhone, 61, assistant director at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers

Rod Jennings, 58, de-escalation mediator at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers

Steven Thomas, 28, of Wellston, de-escalation outreach specialist at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers

Turquoise Bailey, 39, homicide trauma support group member, Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation

Carl Smith, 62, of Florissant, retired police officer and now he’s a lead mediator at St. Louis Gun Violence De-Escalation Centers.

Joe Robinson, 40, de-escalation outreach specialist at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers

Sam Jamison, 40, construction worker from St. Louis

Lyric Smith, 25, a fashion designer and activist with CeaseFireSTL

Rainier Smith, 23, fashion designer and activist from St. Louis

Sara Guilfoy, 21, of St. Louis

Maggie Hannick, 17, student in Webster Groves

Michael Brown’s mom, Lezley McSpadden, 38, of Florissant

Martin Keller, 55, pediatric trauma surgeon from St. Louis

Jill Whiteley, 45, pediatric trauma nurse from St. Louis

Lanna Green, 51, a member service associate at the YMCA from St. Louis. Her son Andrew was shot and killed in 2017.

Kristian Blackmon, 37, community organization, art curator and activist from St. Louis has lost several family members to gun violence in St. Louis.

David Dwight IV, 25, a senior strategy and partnerships catalyst with ‘Forward Through Ferguson’

Stephanie Treon, 39, pediatric trauma nurse practitioner of St. Louis

Margie Batek, 63, social worker and founder of St. Louis Children’s Hospital victim of violence program

Glenda Lay, 59, Air Force veteran, volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Becky Morgan, 46, Missouri chapter leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Her father was shot and killed, and his killer will be released from prison in 2019.

Cheeraz Gormon, 40, founder and executive director of Sibling Support Network, she lost two brothers to gun violence.

Reign Harris, 52, mother of an assistant football coach at De Smet High School who was shot and killed during a carjacking in 2017.

Debra Tolliver-Nash, 60, preschool teacher from St. Louis

Clifton Kinnie, 21, student activist from St. Louis. He founded ‘Our Destiny STL.’

Hannah Brown, 17, student activist from Lake St. Louis

Genai Houser 31, social worker and Victim of Violence program mentor from St. Charles

Mae McConnell Curry, 21, student activist from St. Louis.

Jamison Sweet, 47, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and sound mixer

Rasheen Aldridge, 24, is the 5th Ward Democratic Committeeman in St. Louis

Morgan Lowe, 22 student activists from Granite City, Illinois

Haley Zink, 21, student activist from St. Louis

Cali Fleming, 19, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers

Anthony Rhodes, 21, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers

Chris Fields, 19, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers

Tylea Wilson, 17, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers

Annalise Cason, 20, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers

Kim Gardner, 43, Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis

Lyda Krewson, 65, St. Louis Mayor

Kevin Dixie, 39, found of ‘No Other Choice Firearms Training’

Audrey Miller, 25, gun-store floor manager from St. Louis

Kris Mosby, 40, visual artist from St. Louis

Patrick Hatfield, 17, student and USA competitive shooter from Kirkwood

Jessica Battles, 32, registered nurse and recreational shooter from Hillsboro, Missouri

Nathan Davis, 17, student and competitive shooter from Barnhart

Sheri Bilderback, 51, public policy consultant, life coach and firearms instructor from Brentwood

Bryan Moore, 53, pastor and firearms instructor from Cahokia, Illinois

Kevin Cummins, 58, of Manchester is the managing director for ‘Advantage Firearms Education and Training’

Gregory Brough, 66, attorney and gun collector from St. Louis

Patrick Gaydon, 49, photographer from St. Louis

Bevis Schock, 62, attorney from St. Louis

T.J. Kirgin, 44, CEO of Tactical S--- from St. Peters

David Price, 54, firearms instructor from Bonne Terre

© 2018 KSDK