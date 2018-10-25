ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is featured in TIME Magazine’s special edition, ‘Guns in America.’
Multiple people from the St. Louis area were featured in the issue. Click here to view the interactive map and listen to the featured stories. The mural was created for TIME’s November 5 cover.
'Guns Have Divided America. Here’s What Happens When 245 People Try to Meet in the Middle'
TIME partnered with JR, an artist and photographer known for his murals around the world that portray community in all their complexity. In three U.S. cities profoundly affected by guns – Dallas, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. – they invited people to share their views and experiences in a search for common ground. JR filmed and photographed 245 people.
READ MORE from TIME: Why TIME Devoted an Issue to Guns in America
Here’s a list of featured people from the St. Louis area
James Clark, 51, Vice President of Better Family Life’s St. Louis Gun Violence De-Escalation Centers
John Hayden, 55, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief
Charles Lowe, 42, sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Jimmie Edwards, 63, Director of Public Safety for the City of St. Louis
Khatib Waheed, 66, racial equity trainer, presenter and facilitator from St. Louis
Yinka Faleti, 42, executive director of ‘Forward Through Ferguson’
Zackery Keys Sr., 62, founder of ‘People Against Racism Expanding Near Them’
Marcelle Perry-Rhone, 61, assistant director at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers
Rod Jennings, 58, de-escalation mediator at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers
Steven Thomas, 28, of Wellston, de-escalation outreach specialist at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers
Turquoise Bailey, 39, homicide trauma support group member, Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation
Carl Smith, 62, of Florissant, retired police officer and now he’s a lead mediator at St. Louis Gun Violence De-Escalation Centers.
Joe Robinson, 40, de-escalation outreach specialist at St. Louis Gun Violence De-escalation Centers
Sam Jamison, 40, construction worker from St. Louis
Lyric Smith, 25, a fashion designer and activist with CeaseFireSTL
Rainier Smith, 23, fashion designer and activist from St. Louis
Sara Guilfoy, 21, of St. Louis
Maggie Hannick, 17, student in Webster Groves
Michael Brown’s mom, Lezley McSpadden, 38, of Florissant
Martin Keller, 55, pediatric trauma surgeon from St. Louis
Jill Whiteley, 45, pediatric trauma nurse from St. Louis
Lanna Green, 51, a member service associate at the YMCA from St. Louis. Her son Andrew was shot and killed in 2017.
Kristian Blackmon, 37, community organization, art curator and activist from St. Louis has lost several family members to gun violence in St. Louis.
David Dwight IV, 25, a senior strategy and partnerships catalyst with ‘Forward Through Ferguson’
Stephanie Treon, 39, pediatric trauma nurse practitioner of St. Louis
Margie Batek, 63, social worker and founder of St. Louis Children’s Hospital victim of violence program
Glenda Lay, 59, Air Force veteran, volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Becky Morgan, 46, Missouri chapter leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Her father was shot and killed, and his killer will be released from prison in 2019.
Cheeraz Gormon, 40, founder and executive director of Sibling Support Network, she lost two brothers to gun violence.
Reign Harris, 52, mother of an assistant football coach at De Smet High School who was shot and killed during a carjacking in 2017.
Debra Tolliver-Nash, 60, preschool teacher from St. Louis
Clifton Kinnie, 21, student activist from St. Louis. He founded ‘Our Destiny STL.’
Hannah Brown, 17, student activist from Lake St. Louis
Genai Houser 31, social worker and Victim of Violence program mentor from St. Charles
Mae McConnell Curry, 21, student activist from St. Louis.
Jamison Sweet, 47, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and sound mixer
Rasheen Aldridge, 24, is the 5th Ward Democratic Committeeman in St. Louis
Morgan Lowe, 22 student activists from Granite City, Illinois
Haley Zink, 21, student activist from St. Louis
Cali Fleming, 19, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers
Anthony Rhodes, 21, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers
Chris Fields, 19, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers
Tylea Wilson, 17, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers
Annalise Cason, 20, youth council member with St. Louis Story Stitchers
Kim Gardner, 43, Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis
Lyda Krewson, 65, St. Louis Mayor
Kevin Dixie, 39, found of ‘No Other Choice Firearms Training’
Audrey Miller, 25, gun-store floor manager from St. Louis
Kris Mosby, 40, visual artist from St. Louis
Patrick Hatfield, 17, student and USA competitive shooter from Kirkwood
Jessica Battles, 32, registered nurse and recreational shooter from Hillsboro, Missouri
Nathan Davis, 17, student and competitive shooter from Barnhart
Sheri Bilderback, 51, public policy consultant, life coach and firearms instructor from Brentwood
Bryan Moore, 53, pastor and firearms instructor from Cahokia, Illinois
Kevin Cummins, 58, of Manchester is the managing director for ‘Advantage Firearms Education and Training’
Gregory Brough, 66, attorney and gun collector from St. Louis
Patrick Gaydon, 49, photographer from St. Louis
Bevis Schock, 62, attorney from St. Louis
T.J. Kirgin, 44, CEO of Tactical S--- from St. Peters
David Price, 54, firearms instructor from Bonne Terre