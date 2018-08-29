ST. LOUIS — A public meeting is being held over the weekend to discuss the potential removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park.

The meeting was formally set up as an event on Facebook, titled 'Plotting in the Park for Columbus removal.' The event's creator, Chris Singer, said the meeting will be for people interested in removing the statue, or for those who want to know why the group wants the statue taken down.

"We know there are lots of folks that want to see the statue removed and so we want to invite you all to meet and talk about how that happens," wrote Singer on Facebook.

Last October, the statue was the target of vandalism for the second consecutive year. Vandals wrote "murderer" and "Black Lives Matter" on the base of the statue during the overnight hours.

The statue was dedicated in 1886. Columbus Day is federally recognized every year on the second Monday of October.

If you're interested in attending the meeting, you're asked to meet at the statue near the entrance off Grand Avenue at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

