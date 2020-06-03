O'FALLON, Mo. — An O’Fallon, Missouri man matched all five white-ball numbers in a recent Mega Millions drawing.

John Sheperd bought a Mega Millions ticket at QuikTrip in Ellisville back in December 2019.

He matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn on Dec. 3, 2019, which were 23, 43, 60, 63 and 69. Since Sheperd played the Megaplier feature – he double his initial $1 million prize to win $2 million when the Megaplier number drawn was 2.

Sheperd claimed his prize on Feb. 24.

He purchased the ticket at the QuikTrip located at 15902 Manchester Road in Ellisville.

Mega Millions is a bi-weekly Draw Game with jackpots starting at $40 million that grows until someone wins. It costs $2 to play, and for an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier feature, which multiplies non-jackpot prize winnings up to five times their normal value.

In the most recent fiscal year, players from St. Charles County won $47.9 in total prizes. Retailers received $4.9 million in incentives, and more than $9.2 million was contributed to education programs in the county.

