x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jeopardy! 3-day champ is this St. Louis area assistant band director

Spoilers ahead! Mehlville has a lot to cheer for as assistant band director Emily Fiasco goes into the weekend on a three-day "Jeopardy!" winning streak.
Credit: Sony Pictures Television

ST. LOUIS — Question: She's the current Jeopardy! champion who is also from St. Louis.

Answer: Who is ... Mehlville School District assistant band director Emily Fiasco?

That is correct!

The district has a lot to cheer for as Fiasco, an assistant band director at Buerkle and Washington middle schools, goes into the weekend on a three-day "Jeopardy!" winning streak.

On Friday, she got the final "Jeopardy!" question correct, adding to her already impressive total.

If you're wondering, the category was: "More than one meaning."

The question: "Its definitions include containing the metallic element No. 22, pertaining to a group of Greek gods and having great strength or size."

The answer? "Titanic."

On her first day on the show, she racked up $28,000. On her second day, that total grew to $53,201. And now she's at more than $87,000, after earning $34,000 on day three.

You can watch her defend her title Monday at 4:30 p.m. on 5 On Your Side.

According to Mehlville School District's Facebook page, Fiasco is also a graduate of Mehlville High School. Mehlville congratulated her on Facebook after winning two days in a row.

When asked by host Mayim Bialik at the start of day three what she might do with her earnings, Fiasco said her 4-year-old son is a huge fan of the cartoon "Bluey" which is set in Australia, and he wants to go.

So is a trip to Australia in their future?

"We'll see," Fiasco said.

Winning Jeopardy once is amazing. Winning Jeopardy twice is INCREDIBLE! Mrs. Emily Fiasco successfully defended her...

Posted by Mehlville School District on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Florissant church continues food pantry after partner closes doors