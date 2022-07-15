Jeopardy! 3-day champ is this St. Louis area assistant band director

Spoilers ahead! Mehlville has a lot to cheer for as assistant band director Emily Fiasco goes into the weekend on a three-day "Jeopardy!" winning streak.

ST. LOUIS — Question: She's the current Jeopardy! champion who is also from St. Louis.

Answer: Who is ... Mehlville School District assistant band director Emily Fiasco?

That is correct!

The district has a lot to cheer for as Fiasco, an assistant band director at Buerkle and Washington middle schools, goes into the weekend on a three-day "Jeopardy!" winning streak.

On Friday, she got the final "Jeopardy!" question correct, adding to her already impressive total.

If you're wondering, the category was: "More than one meaning."

The question: "Its definitions include containing the metallic element No. 22, pertaining to a group of Greek gods and having great strength or size."

The answer? "Titanic."

On her first day on the show, she racked up $28,000. On her second day, that total grew to $53,201. And now she's at more than $87,000, after earning $34,000 on day three.

You can watch her defend her title Monday at 4:30 p.m. on 5 On Your Side.

According to Mehlville School District's Facebook page, Fiasco is also a graduate of Mehlville High School. Mehlville congratulated her on Facebook after winning two days in a row.

When asked by host Mayim Bialik at the start of day three what she might do with her earnings, Fiasco said her 4-year-old son is a huge fan of the cartoon "Bluey" which is set in Australia, and he wants to go.

So is a trip to Australia in their future?

"We'll see," Fiasco said.