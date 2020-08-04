MEHLVILLE, Mo. — People who live within the Mehlville Fire Protection District and are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus can get screened at home.

The fire district launched 'COVID Mobile,' a unit of critical care paramedics who will perform health screenings at patients' homes, according to a press release.

The paramedics will not be able to administer tests for COVID-19, but they will be able to assess vital signs and make recommendations, "ranging from home monitoring to immediate transport to the emergency department," the release said.

“For some patients exhibiting mild symptoms, avoiding a crowded emergency department may be desirable,” Mehlville Fire Protection District Chief Brian Hendricks said in the release. “We will be able to provide patients with guidelines and, in some cases, diagnostic equipment to help them stay and recover at home.”

Starting April 8, COVID Mobile will operate every day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is only open to people who live within the Mehlville Fire Protection District's boundaries. Residents can request appointments on a form on the district's website.