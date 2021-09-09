Police give all clear after 'threatening message' discovered in Mehlville HS bathroom

Students and staff safely evacuated the building. They waited outside for about 90 minutes while police searched the south St. Louis County high school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have given the "all clear" for Mehlville High School students to return to the building after school officials said a threatening message was discovered Thursday morning.

An alert sent to school families said the message was found in a boys’ bathroom. The Mehlville School District did not release what the message said.

High school students and staff safely evacuated the building. Everyone remained outside while St. Louis County police officers swept the high school. Students and staff were outside for about 90 minutes over lunchtime. Meals were served outside.

Just before 1 p.m., the school district said police finished searching the building and they determined it was safe for everyone to go back inside.

The school district told families additional information could be released later this afternoon.