Mehlville High School to hold virtual classes on last day because of anonymous threat

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — Administrators with the Mehlville School District have made the decision to keep Mehlville High School closed to students on the last day of school after a threat made Thursday.

Mehlville High School Principal Dr. Jason Landherr and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bresler, notified the public of the school closure and threat Friday morning through an email release.

The release said that Thursday after school was released, a student reported to the district they had received an anonymous threat that could affect the safety of Mehlville High School.

Landherr and Bressler said in the release the St. Louis County Police Department was notified of the threat and the department began an investigation in the night and is still active Friday.

No suspects have been identified at the time, the release said.

All other schools in the district are operating as normal, and Mehlville High will switch to a virtual learning day for their final day of school, according to the release.