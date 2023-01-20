Mehlville School District names new superintendent

The Mehlville district's Board of Education unanimously voted March 10.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Jeff Haug will lead the Mehlville School District as its new superintendent, the district announced Monday.

Haug currently serves as chief operations officer for Special School District of St. Louis County, where he has worked since 2020.

The Mehlville district's Board of Education unanimously voted March 10 in favor of Haug's selection, according to a press release.

Haug, who will take his new post July 1, succeeds Chris Gaines, who has been Mehlville's superintendent for the past eight years and announced in January that he planned to retire this summer.

In his current role with Special School District, Haug supervises district finance, business, purchasing, state data reporting, transportation, maintenance, security and food service departments, officials said.

Prior his post with Special School District, he was CFO for Meramec Valley R-III School District in Pacific for three years.