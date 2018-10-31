ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County tactical officer stood at the front of a church sanctuary Tuesday night and told people from 16 different congregations they need an active shooter plan.

His training, which comes on the heels of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, challenged what we’ve learned in the past.

"For so long we've been taught to hide from a threat, but hiding isn’t enough anymore, especially in an open sanctuary of a church where there is nowhere to hide," officer Cory Simons said.

He says congregations have to start developing a plan now before they need the plan.

“It's a little overwhelming, but I think we had a lot of great information that we can put into place. My biggest problem is that I’m not very observant so that's something I’m going to work on personally,” attendee Sheri Hammell said.

A leadership team at Abiding Savior, where the training was held, will now start work on a plan for their congregation.

“It’s a heavy load to carry, but I mean it’s important to have an idea, a strategy,” elder Corey Gregg said.

