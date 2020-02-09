Family of slain St. Louis police officer accepting donations through memorial fund

The Bohannon family has not endorsed or approved any online fundraisers

ST. LOUIS — The family of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon has set up a memorial fund.

The donations to the "Officer Bohnannon Memorial Fund" can be made in-person at any First Community Credit location in Missouri and Illinois.

The Bohannon family has not endorsed or approved any online fundraisers, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The BackStoppers has also been assisting the Bohannon family.

Bohannon died Sunday after being shot in the head while responding to a call for a shooting the day before. He left behind a wife and three young children.