2 men who died in Edwardsville construction site identified

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The two men who died in a construction site in Edwardsville have been identified.

Cody Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto, and 19-year-old Jack Pfund, of Edwardsville, were identified as the victims Tuesday by the Madison County coroner.

Toenyes and Pfund were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union Street.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said the atmosphere where the men were found had very little oxygen and a buildup of toxic gasses, which is common in confined underground spaces.

The men were unresponsive and first responders attempted to rescue them, but once they were confirmed dead, it transitioned to a recovery effort.

The Madison County coroner said in a news release a preliminary investigation revealed both men died of possible asphyxia because of lack of environmental oxygen and drowning.

A final cause of death for Toenyes and Pfund will be determined after toxicological testing.

Funeral arrangements for Toenyes will be under Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Funeral arrangements for Pfund will be under Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.