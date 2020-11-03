ST. LOUIS — There’s a walk-in access center that provides access to professional behavior health services in St. Louis’ Midtown neighborhood.

Provident Behavioral Health did a soft launch last fall on the walk-in clinic and it has been growing ever since, a spokesperson said.

Fees start at $5 with most insurance accepted, a spokesperson said. Sessions are with graduate-level student therapists and are monitored by a senior staff therapist.

The walk-in center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

It is located at 2650 Olive St.

The Access Center is in addition to Provident's counseling and psychiatric services, both available with insurance and on a sliding scale cost. It also provides 24/7 crisis services through crisis hotlines.

In partnership with St. Louis County’s Children’s Service Fund, counseling and psychiatric services are available to St. Louis County youth (ages 19 and under) for no out of pocket costs.

For more information, click here

