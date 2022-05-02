Virtual workshop aimed at preventing suicide in St. Louis County youth

While the training is geared towards school staff, parents and caregivers are encouraged to sign on.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Monday morning there will be a free virtual training workshop focused on the mental health of youth in the St. Louis area.

The two-hour workshop, titled "Engaging Families and Supporting Youth Returning to School Post Suicidal Crisis," is free. While it's geared toward school staff, parents and caregivers are encouraged to sign on.

It's happening from 10 a.m. until noon May 2 and is hosted by the St. Louis County Children's Service Fund and Washington University.

Social worker Ryan Lindsay will be featured as trainer.

“At the end of this training, our hope is that school stakeholders will be able to create more responsive school systems to support youth experiencing suicidality, improve engagement with families, and shape returning-to-school practices that enhance suicide prevention efforts,” Lindsay said.

"We encourage schools to share the training information with parents and caregivers as the information provided hopes to improve support both at home and school following a suicidal crisis," a release about the event stated. "With that in mind, we ask individuals attending the training to take care in how they discuss suicidal incidents as the topic can be sensitive for fellow participants."