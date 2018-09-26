ST. LOUIS — How do you stop crime before it evens happens?

A team of men and women say they're doing it right now in south St. Louis and they're asking for your help, to stop the cycle of violence.

Hundreds of kids go to the Cherokee Recreation Center on Jefferson Avenue each day. The city of St. Louis' recreation center supervisor says it's a great way to keep kids off the street.

The Cherokee Recreation Center staff said more volunteers are needed to mentor youth at the center. You can stop by the center, fill out and form and speak with the staff if you would like to help out.

© 2018 KSDK