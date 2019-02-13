ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Sharing freshly baked cookies over a spirited game of Uno is a great way for friends to connect. Brittany Panus of O'Fallon and McKenzie Eberhardt of St. Charles have become regulars at Grandma's Cookies on Main Street in St. Charles.

"I’ve always had a little sister and when she went to college, I was excited to continue to have a relationship with someone, said Panus, explaining why she volunteered to become McKenzie's mentor two years ago. "I was just at church and they had a call out for it. I thought I might be interested."

The We Love St. Charles Youth Mentor Program is in its fourth year, mentoring over 100 young people in St. Charles County. The organization is looking for more adult volunteers because students who have an adult to look up to are more likely to succeed in life.

For Eberhardt, a seventh-grade student at Hardin Middle School, there have been several benefits.

"I learned how to talk to people more and get to have more friends," said Eberhardt. "Some kids don’t have anyone to really talk to and if you do become a mentor you could actually help them out and then more kids could feel happy and stuff."

Panus said adults and children can benefit from a mentoring relationship.

"It's been just as rewarding for me to have a relationship with someone who loves life and is super fun to be around and I tell her all the time this is my favorite part of the week," said Panus.

For information about volunteering to become a mentor, www.welovestcharles.org.