Mercy Hospital loosens visitor restrictions

Patients receiving inpatient care may now have one patient representative per room, and birthplace patients can have two per unit

ST. LOUIS — Effective Monday, Mercy has loosened visitor restrictions and campus guidelines that were put in place at its hospitals in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mercy hospitals and clinics in Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Louis and Washington counties have adopted the new visitation guidelines. Among the guidelines, patients receiving inpatient care may now have one patient representative per room, and birthplace patients can have two per unit. Hospital cafeterias are also back open under social distancing guidelines.

Employees, patients and visitors must still wear face masks at all times.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as Mercy’s response evolves and various protocols are updated. Ultimately, the goal is to maintain the safest environment possible for our patients and co-workers,” Mercy said in a press release.

The new visitation guidelines are as follows:

Patients receiving inpatient care may now have one patient representative per room.

Patients receiving outpatient procedures may be accompanied by one patient representative.

Emergency department patients may be accompanied by one patient representative.

Birthplace patients may have two patient representatives per room.

Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have two designated visitors on the inpatient units.

To ensure social distancing, infusion patients may not have patient representatives or visitors with them for infusion appointments; one patient representative is welcome to accompany them for consults and follow-up appointments.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or those with pending test results may not have a patient representative at this time.

Mercy Clinic patients may be accompanied by one patient representative.

All patient representatives must be ages 16 and up.

The new campus guidelines are as follows:

All individuals entering Mercy Hospital and Mercy Clinic campuses will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Co-workers, patients and campus patient representatives are required to wear face masks at all times. Patient and their representatives are encouraged to bring their own masks with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

Hospital cafeterias are open. Those who visit them are asked to observe safe social distancing practices and to wear a mask until they begin eating.

Social distancing measures should be observed when using elevators.

Furniture has been spaced at appropriate distances throughout the campus, and people are asked not to gather in groups in common areas.

Mercy said it would continue rigorous cleaning protocols at all locations during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on Mercy's coronavirus response, visit its website.