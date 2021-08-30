Man taken in for questioning after bomb threat at Mercy Hospital Lincoln

Police said the man is being "interviewed in reference to making terroristic threats"

TROY, Mo. — A man was being questioned Monday night after police said he made a bomb threat to Mercy Hospital Lincoln in Troy, Missouri, earlier in the day.

A spokeswoman for Mercy said the hospital was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" after law enforcement in Troy deemed the threat to be credible. In a Facebook post, the Troy Police Department said the threat came in at around 5:19.

Troy police said they worked with St. Charles County Police Department to deploy a bomb squad and K9 units to search the hospital. No threats were found.

The spokeswoman said the emergency department was diverting patients to other facilities until they were given the all-clear about two hours later.

Police were able to determine where the threat came from, and officers in St. Peters were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. Police said the man is being "interviewed in reference to making terroristic threats."