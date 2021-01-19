Mercy to operate 22 pharmacies in Dierbergs markets

With this expansion, Mercy will have 34 total pharmacies in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Mercy is making its way to your local pharmacy this spring.

Twenty-two of Dierbergs’ traditional and specialty pharmacies will be operated and run by the Mercy network.

“The clinical and business aspects of pharmacy are changing rapidly. Entrusting the pharmacies to Mercy ensures the continued delivery and enhancement of these services in Dierbergs Markets with the exceptional service and quality that customers throughout Missouri and Illinois count on," said Greg Dierberg, president and CEO of Dierbergs Markets.

According to Dierbergs, the additional pharmacies will enhance convenience for Mercy patients and the community. With the expansion, the total of Mercy pharmacies increases to 34 in the St. Louis region and 48 across Mercy’s four states.

“Adding the Dierbergs pharmacy locations will further Mercy’s community health efforts in the St. Louis region, which include our focus on urgent care with our Mercy-GoHealth centers and our growing number of outpatient locations. Mercy is committed to meeting people where they live, work and shop," Mercy Hospital President Stephen Mackin said.

Part of the transition will include onboarding all Dierbergs pharmacy employees as Mercy employees.

For more than a century, @Dierbergs & @mercysaintlouis have served our community. Now, for the first time, we're working together! Learn more about a new agreement at 22 pharmacies in the #STL area. — Dierbergs Markets (@Dierbergs) January 19, 2021

“All prescriptions and customer information will transfer to Mercy seamlessly and, in most cases, the same caring pharmacists and technicians will continue to serve customers at Mercy Pharmacy locations in Dierbergs after this transition,” Mackin said.