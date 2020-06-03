ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis hospitals are among the 50 best hospitals in the world, according to Newsweek magazine.

Newsweek released its World's Best Hospitals 2020 list, with Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Mercy Hospital taking tops spots in the U.S.

Barnes-Jewish ranked No. 26 and Mercy St. Louis ranked No. 36 out of more than 1,000 hospitals evaluated.

They also ranked as the best hospitals in Missouri.

“This honor spotlights the way our patients and peers view our care,” said Stephen Mackin, Mercy Hospital St. Louis president and senior vice president of operations, in a press release. “It is further affirmation of the great work done by our physicians and co-workers who strive to continuously improve the quality of patient care.”

In 2019, Mercy St. Louis took the No. 58 spot. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked as No. 21 in 2019.

Mercy St. Louis is also a CMS Five-Star Hospital, a 100 Top Hospital by Watson Health and a Leapfrog Straight A hospital.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took the top spot in the U.S. as well as globally.

For the full 2020 U.S. rankings, click here.

