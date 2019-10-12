ST. LOUIS — A Metro bus was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.
The accident happened on North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood.
There were at least a dozen people on the bus at the time of the accident. Police said those who were on the bus and the driver in the car suffered no major injuries.
KSDK
The front of the bus and front of the car were damaged.
No other information has been released.
