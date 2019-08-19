ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit riders are experiencing some major delays Monday morning due to a shortage of bus drivers.

A press release from Metro Sunday night said an unusually high number of drivers called in Sunday saying they would be sick Monday. Other drivers declined to work extra assignments.

Because of the shortage, Metro said they don't think they will be able to deliver high-quality service Monday.

'Metro Transit anticipates it will not be able to serve all morning rush hour trips on MetroBus,' Metro Transit stated in a news release.

The slowdowns started by 6 a.m.

As of 9:10 a.m., Blue Line MetroLink trains only were operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink stations.

Eastbound passengers have to board a Red Line train at Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their eastbound trips. Westbound Blue Line travelers will need to ride a Red Line train to Forest Park-DeBaliviere and then transwer to a Blue Line train to continue west.

The issues are causing Blue Line delays of up to 10 minutes.

MetroBus commuters are experience significant delays.

This is the second time in less than a month that Metro has experienced a driver shortage.

RELATED: Delays on MetroBus after an ‘unusually high number of drivers’ call in sick

To help riders during the shortage, they are expanding the operating hours for the Metro Transit Information team. The Information team will work from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help riders. You can call them at 314-231-2345 or text at 314-207-9786.

