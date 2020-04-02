ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a body was found along a road in the Metro East early Tuesday morning.

A body was found along St. Clair Avenue near Illinois Route 157.

The eastbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue were closed while police were on scene. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

