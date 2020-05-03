BROOKLYN, Ill. — A 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead Thursday morning, according to St. Clair Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr.

The boy was found hanging in his bedroom and there are indications he died by suicide, but an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

His name is being withheld due to his age.

The incident happened in at a home in Brooklyn, which is just north of East St. Louis.

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

