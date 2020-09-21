'Make sure your voice is heard' | Metro East lawmakers say census participation down

In St. Clair County, participation in the 2020 census is lower than in the 2010 census

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — With just days left to complete the 2020 census form, Metro East lawmakers said participation is down and they made a push Monday to get more people to make sure they are counted.

“Filling out the census is an easy process and a 100% response rate is critical in sustaining the quality in community assets such as schools, roads and hospitals,” Illinois State Senator Christopher Belt said in a press release. “Sept. 30 is the last day to get counted and millions of dollars in federal funding is at risk if residents don’t take getting counted seriously. I strongly urge all residents to fill out the census before it’s too late.”

In St. Clair County, participation in the 2020 census is lower than in the 2010 census, according to the release. About 67% of St. Clair County residents have completed their census form this year, as opposed to 70% of residents in 2010. Seven municipalities in St. Clair County and one in Madison County have a rate of 55% or under:

Washington Park – 32.8%

Brooklyn – 39.8%

Venice – 42.7%

Alorton – 48.5%

East St. Louis – 45.5%

Centreville – 52.2%

Fairmont City – 55%

Cahokia – 51.7%

“As the deadline for the census approaches, it is important more than ever for our community to make sure it receives the resources and attention its people deserve,” Illinois State Rep. LaToya Greenwood said. “Census participation will impact investment decisions for our local schools and job creation for the next decade, so make sure your voice is heard.”

The lawmakers also encouraged students, faculty and staff at local universities and community colleges to participate in the census to help the region rebound from the social and economic devastation communities have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The results of the 2020 census will play a crucial role in determining the economic future of our community for those who call it home,” said Rep. Jay Hoffman. “At a time when economic uncertainty has surpassed what many of us could have imagined, census participation is especially important because the outcome will impact the availability of federal funds and resources which will leverage economic activity in our communities."

Responding to the census will help Madison and St. Clair County communities get its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs such as Head Start and the National School Lunch Program, the release said.

Residents can complete the census by mail or online.