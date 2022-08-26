Metro East couple on the go helping flood victims

"We just want to do the best that we can helping the community," said Devan Cotton.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — For the past two weeks, Devan and Alicia Cotton have been on the go for a good cause.

"I'll do lawn service, pressure washing, gutters, everything. Outside maintenance and inside as well," said Devan Cotton

"Just to see him helping other people, makes me want to help him. It's definitely needed," said Alicia Cotton.

Three years ago, Devan started his mobile, handyman service business called "D.C.'s Home and Improvement."

Most recently, the young couple has driven around in their van with lots of supplies in tow, helping homeowners hit hard by recent floodwaters one month ago today.

"We're doing the best we can to help the community and actually see the smiles on peoples' faces," said Devan.

The Cottons' say they have helped people with flood-ravaged roofs, sidings and more at low costs.

"When I saw all of the damage that's happened in East St. Louis, I'm like wow. It's just unbelievable what these people are still going through," said Alicia Cotton.

In some cases, where homeowners didn't have flood insurance, the couple did the work for free with the help of professional contractors.

Currently, the kindhearted couple is replacing the drywall and several floors inside Marcus Harris-Pride's home in East St. Louis.

Knee-high flood water turned his front yard and street into a lake and seeped inside his home.

"I really appreciate Mr. Devan and his wife and what they're doing for our community. It's truly a blessing," said Harris-Pride.

So far, the Cottons' have assisted a half-dozen flood victims in the East St. Louis area.

The Belleville couple says their good deed is just getting started.

"I learned these skills from my father. I love it. It's the gift that keeps on giving," said Devan Cotton.