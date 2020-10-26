Stricter COVID-19 restrictions coming to Metro East

The region has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.

ST. LOUIS — Indoor dining and bar service will be banned in the Metro East starting Wednesday after an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates, Illinois health officials announced.

The area, which has been designated as Region 4, has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.

"Region 4 triggered our 8 percent positivity average threshold, the second time it has done so since mid-summer," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday in a press release.

The following is a list of restrictions, as outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable