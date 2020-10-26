x
Stricter COVID-19 restrictions coming to Metro East

The region has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.

ST. LOUIS — Indoor dining and bar service will be banned in the Metro East starting Wednesday after an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates, Illinois health officials announced.

The area, which has been designated as Region 4, has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.

"Region 4 triggered our 8 percent positivity average threshold, the second time it has done so since mid-summer," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday in a press release. 

The following is a list of restrictions, as outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health:

Bars 

  • No indoor service
  • All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
  • All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
  • No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
  • Tables should be 6 feet apart
  • No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
  • No dancing or standing indoors
  • Reservations required for each party
  • No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

  • No indoor dining or bar service
  • All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
  • Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
  • No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
  • Reservations required for each party
  • No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings 

  • Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
  • No party buses
  • Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Schools are exempt from these restrictions.

