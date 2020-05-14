Employees evacuated after fire at Metro East factory

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Employees were evacuated after a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a railcar repair service factory.
According to St. Clair County dispatchers, multiple fire departments responded to Metro East Industries on Missouri Avenue when a fire started shortly after 2:15 a.m.
All employees made it out safely, and there were no reports of any injuries. The fire is under control, dispatchers said.
The cause of the fire has not been released. Crews were expected to be at the scene for much of the morning.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
