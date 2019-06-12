GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Police in Granite City were searching on Thursday for the person who stole a car with a dog inside.

"Just get the dog to us, please… just get her home," said Ellen Krismanich, the dog's owner.

Krismanich said she had spent the last 24 hours in tears as questions ran through her mind about her Australian Shepherd Roxy.



"Wondering if she's stranded somewhere? Is somebody hurting her? Where did she sleep last night? Is she cold? Is she hungry? What can I do to just get her back?" Krismanich said.



A car thief got away with Roxy early Wednesday morning on Lincoln Avenue in Granite City.

Ellen said her dad, William Krismanich, was warming up their family van when Roxy jumped inside and the thief drove off.



"As soon as he turned around he saw the van, the van drove away with the dog inside," said Krismanich.



Not long after 5 On Your Side interviewed Ellen, she got a call that gave her hope.

Krismanich spoke to a woman over to the phone. "My daughter Mary just called me and said you had my dog," she said.



The woman said she saw found Roxy on an overpass and called the number on her collar.



"You are very nice people for doing this," said William Krismanich as he hugged Roxy. "I almost cried. They was holding her on the porch when we drove up and I couldn't hardly wait. I tried to get out while the car was still moving."

The woman who found Roxy did not want to be on camera, but the Krismanichs say what she did says it all.



"It says a lot about people," Ellen said. "Sometimes we get a little jaded when it comes to people but we got to keep in mind that the majority of them are good. I've always believed that and still do."

Police are still searching for that stolen van. It has the Illinois registration Z559981. Anyone with information is asked to contact Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

