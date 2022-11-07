Metro East farmers look for all ways to beat the heat amid lack of rain

Theodora Farms says even irrigation and putting shade covers on craps does not make up for lack of rain.

GODFREY, Ill. — Farmers are still reeling after a rainy spring and an already-dry summer makes it hard to keep up with the season.

At Theodora Farms in Godfrey, Illinois, General Manager Kris Larson says they're just trying to stay ahead of the hot temperatures.

"A lot of the crops we plant for the summer are very heat tolerant. But they also need water," Larson said.

Larson said they've tried to plan ahead with the most efficient ways.

"We installed irrigation access points throughout the farm to make sure our crops could get access to water when we needed it," he said.

But even with human-made solutions such as irrigation, he said lack of rain is a story of its own.

"What we can't do is take care of the soil without rain."

They've also turned to protective covers to provide shade for some of their crops.

"What you'll see is a lot of shade cloth out in the field, so for instance we are growing lettuce right now, but it is all under the shade."

Larson said they're already behind with the amount of rain needed. He said his farm needs about five inches of rainfall per month in order to survive. Right now, his crops are only receiving rainfall at a rate of about two inches per month.

"If we go further then we're certainly going to have to take mitigating measures."

Despite the headache of the heat, and the trouble of the rain, Larson said they're writing their own narrative against the heat.