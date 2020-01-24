ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed in a two-car crash in St. Clair County, Illinois Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to Route 14, just south of Pleasant Ridge Road around 10:45 a.m. after a car collided with a tractor-trailer.

Police said a Nissan Sentra driven by 28-year-old Tyra Boyd was traveling westbound and a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound. Boyd’s car drifted into the oncoming lanes and hit the tractor-trailer head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

