Holten State Recreation Area in Metro East to reopen

Under phase three of the Restore Illinois Plan, all state parks will be allowed to reopen

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — People in Illinois will have another place to get fresh air and walk around.

Frank Holten State Recreation Area will reopen as early as May 29, according to a press release from State Senator Christopher Belt's office. The announcement comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker made updates to phase three of the Restore Illinois Plan earlier this week.

“Reopening Frank Holten State Recreation area will give many local residents more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors after being cooped up for more than two months,” Belt said. “Now, families will be able to gather while practicing social distancing to restore some quality of life.”

Under phase three, all state parks will reopen, indoor and outdoor tennis facilities will open and golf courses can allow up to four people out on the same tee, the release said. Carts will be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart. Boating or camping is allowed with up to 10 people.

People must still wear masks when in a public area where they can’t social distance and continue to follow other social distancing guidelines.

“With the reopening of more businesses, Illinois residents can now see a path back toward their normal lives,” Belt said. “I am glad the governor reduced restrictions and will slowly fulfill many Illinoisans wishes.”