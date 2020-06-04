CENTREVILLE, Ill. — Touchette Regional Hospital has opened a support hotline to help health care workers, first responders and the general public cope with COVID-19.

The number is 618-482-7158 and is open every day, 24 hours a day. It is free of charge.

The hospital started offering the service to its employees last week and has now opened up the hotline to others.

“We wanted to offer our employees an opportunity to talk to someone when they needed to, but we also knew others in the community would need this same service," said Gretchen Jackson, director of outpatient services in a news release.

The resource line will be answered by trained therapy staff and the discussions will be confidential, the release said.

“We are here to listen and to help,” Jackson added. “This is a stressful time for many people, especially those in healthcare and first responders.”

The hospital said messages left on the hotline number will be returned immediately.

Local headlines