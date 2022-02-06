Metro East man barricades self in home after shots fired call

As of 9:30 p.m., Fleshren said the man was still inside the house on the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue with two other people.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Police said a man barricaded himself in his East St. Louis home after fleeing from police at a separate scene.

Captain Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said police were called to Trendley Ave at around 7:30 Thursday night for a report of shots fired. He said the suspect drove away from the scene and locked himself inside his home a few miles away.

As of 9:30 p.m., Fleshren said the man was still inside the house on the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue with two other people. He said the man was not cooperating with the police.