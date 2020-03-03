ALORTON, Ill. — The mayor of Alorton was arrested and cited for driving under the influence, police said.

Jo Ann Reed was stopped at the intersection of Greenmount Road and Cambridge Boulevard in O'Fallon on March 1 around 2:30 a.m. She was cited for DUI and illegal stopping at an intersection.

Reed bonded out and was released the same night.

O'Fallon police would not release dash cam video of the incident because it is still a pending case.

Reed has been in legal trouble before. Last year, she was accused of operating a police vehicle with its lights flashing, but a special prosecutor later dropped charges.

5 On Your Side reached out to Reed and her attorney for comment, but neither have returned our calls.

