WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Officials say that a registered nurse intentionally overdosed and killed her mother-in-law while the woman was under her care.

Amy L. Melchert, 47, of Wood River, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and drug-induced homicide on Thursday in the death of 86-year-old Wilma J. Melchert.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Thursday that the Wood River Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Ferguson Avenue in Wood River at 5:12 p.m. on June 12 for a death investigation.

Wilma Melchert had died while in hospice care. A deputy coroner from the Madison County Coroner's Office came to the home to investigate and noticed a discrepancy in the victim's medication as well as the witness statements.

Detectives obtained a search warrant, and after an investigation, Wood River police determined that recently purchased narcotics prescribed to Wilma Melchert were missing. After an autopsy and toxicology screening, Wilma Melchert's death was ruled a homicide via morphine overdose.

“In the most fragile times of our lives, we place our trust in those around us who we expect will take the greatest care," said State's Attorney Tom Gibbons. "A betrayal of that trust can have devastating consequences. The allegations in this case represent a terrifying breach of that trust and need to be brought to light for all to see and for a Court and Jury to hear.”

Amy Melchert's bail is set at $500,000. She faces 20 to 120 years in prison if convicted, the state's attorney's office said.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Fairview Heights police officer dragged by suspect car in parking lot of shopping mall

RELATED: Former Kirkwood dentist arrested after threat against judges, 3-hour armed standoff in Bonne Terre

RELATED: 'It was a miracle' | Local 4-year-old boy overcomes spinal cord tumor

RELATED: History of the famous Amoco sign in St. Louis

RELATED: Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in The Grove