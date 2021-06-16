Metro East and St. Louis celebrate Juneteenth

“It now forces us to look at it, learn and engage,” said Stephanie Taylor, who founded the Illinois Juneteenth Committee

ST. LOUIS — Days before the holiday, America and the state of Illinois recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday.

“With this new law, no longer can a child grow up without learning about Juneteenth in school,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “With this change, the people of Illinois will have a day to reflect on how the freedom to celebrate just two weeks later was delayed to Black Americans and in many ways is delayed still.”

It's a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. For Stephanie Taylor, who started the Illinois Juneteenth committee, the announcement to make June 19 a federal and Illinois state holiday is monumental.

“This is a dream deferred, that is now realized,” Taylor said. “It has now set a foundation of healing, education, equity and empowerment.”



For generations, the milestone was passed over in society and history, Taylor said.

“It now forces us to look at it, learn and engage,” Taylor said. “I find that very empowering for the state and the country.”

Throughout the day families and friends will have the opportunity to gather at Jones Park for fun, games and live entertainment. Taylor and IJC want to enjoy the historic day but also make sure her community's future is brighter.

“This year’s (theme) is Freedom and Equity,” Taylor said. “That’s 156 years. At this point where are you in life? How can you contribute to your community? How can you contribute to the nation's change?”

Juneteenth Metro-East will also celebrate a Native American Land Recognition.

There are a number of events planned in the St. Louis area on Juneteenth.

11 a.m.

Juneteenth Metro-East parade will start at the Save-A-Lot parking lot at 10 Vieux Carre Drive. It will travel down State Street through East St. Louis.

Juneteenth Ride For Freedom Car Parade hosted by Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed begins at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis

Noon

Flag raising at East St. Louis City Hall. Neighbors will have the opportunity to discuss critical issues in the community with leaders.

Juneteenth Ceremony at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis

Noon – 6 p.m.

City Foundry STL Celebrates Juneteenth

2 – 6 p.m.