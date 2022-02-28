Metro East teacher concerned for her family's safety in Ukraine

Anya Stephens immigrated to the United States 16 years ago. Her entire family is still in her hometown of Ternopil, Ukraine.

O'FALLON, Ill. — The ongoing war is upending families across Ukraine including some with ties to the St. Louis region.

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold all Anya Stephens can do is watch in terror.

“I feel like it’s a different world,” said Anya Stephens. “I feel like I’m sleeping or something. It doesn’t feel real at all.”

Stephens moved to Missouri 16 years ago before settling in the Metro East, where she teaches English as a second language.

“I always wanted to come to the States just to see,” Stephens said. “I was always mesmerized by America.”

However, her entire family is still in her hometown of Ternopil, Ukraine, including her sister.

“She just couldn’t stand the air raid alarms anymore and hiding in the shelters,” said Stephens. “She just packed her children and left for Poland.”

While her sister attempts to make her way to safety, Stephens’ brother-in-law is taking up arms to defend their homeland.

“I can’t imagine him filling up my sister’s car with gas and telling her goodbye,” Stephens said. “I hope I see you again.”

As similar stories play out across her home country, Stephens says she is proud of how her fellow Ukrainians are defending their land.

“I am a very peaceful person,” she said. “I don’t know if I wouldn’t grab a gun and go fighting. That’s what a lot of our women are doing right now.”

With that in mind, 5 On Your Side asked if she felt the European Union or the United States should intervene.

“Once the US interferes it’s World War III, and same with the European Union,” said Stephens. “I wish they didn’t have to, but it’s my country and they’re dying right now. It’s just drowning.”