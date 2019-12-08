EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Instead of starting 10th grade this year, a teenager in East St. Louis is trying to start his road to recovery after a car hit him while he was biking. It left him with serious brain injuries, according to his family.

The Williams family said their son, Cortez Dones, has been improving, but he has several more weeks in the hospital and then a new life at home. This new life, the family said, could be more expensive than they have saved up for.

Last Saturday, Cortez was biking to visit his godmother in Swansea. He was at the intersection of Fullerton and North Belt West. His mom, Sharon Williams, said he waited until he had the right of way. That's when she said a car slammed into him.

She said witnesses told her he went airborne, as high as the traffic signals.

He broke several bones and has severe brain damage according to his parents Sharon and Barry Williams.

Cortez is in the hospital still. Barry and Sharon visit him every day, but they said he can't do much of anything.

"It's like he was born all over again. A newborn," said Sharon.

"Everybody been praying," added Barry.

Cortez wants to join the military and loves playing soccer. However, Sharon said it's unclear what the future will hold for her son.

Cortez could be home in a month, but the challenges will only begin. If he can't walk, they're going to need to retrofit their home. He may need round the clock care, potentially homeschooling and certainly rehabilitation.

The Williams family said they don't have the money saved up they're afraid they may need.

"We didn't expect anything like this," said Sharon.

Barry works security for East St. Louis Schools. Sharon is retired and just had knee surgery. The heavy lifting is going to fall to Barry.

But Barry and Sharon are thankful, on this day, they still have him.

"I didn't think he was going to live," he said.

Barry said he will be off work for at least the next month and a half on family medical leave. They're looking for people's help with the costs they're expecting when Cortez comes home. A GoFundMe page for the family is here.

More local news:

RELATED: Convicted murderer Pam Hupp to be formally sentenced on Monday

RELATED: St. Louis area schools prepare for heatwave as students return to class

RELATED: Woman found killed inside car in East St. Louis