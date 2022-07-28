Metro estimates flooding damage of more than $18M, asks for emergency funds for repairs

In a press release, Metro estimated the damage between $18 million and $20 million. More than half of that damage was to one MetroLink train, which was valued at $10 million and was expected to be a total loss.

"We recognize it is not as convenient for our customers and their commutes are taking longer than normal because traveling by bus is not as fast or efficient as taking MetroLink," Roach said. "Many of these operators are working long days and overtime, so please thank them when you see them. Our team has made tremendous efforts during the past 48 hours to restore partial service and will continue these extraordinary efforts. Some of our employees are flood victims themselves and have damage to their homes and personal vehicles but are on the job to help keep the region moving.”