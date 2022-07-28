Metro estimates flooding damage of more than $18M, asks for emergency funds for repairs

ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit said the historic rainfall and flooding earlier this week also caused unprecedented damage to their systems.
In a press release, Metro estimated the damage between $18 million and $20 million. More than half of that damage was to one MetroLink train, which was valued at $10 million and was expected to be a total loss.
“We have never seen flash flooding to these extreme levels on the 46-mile MetroLink system since it opened in 1993,” Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach said.
The release said station elevators, MetroLink communications and fiber optics, the signal system and light rail track beds were all damaged.
Metro is requesting state and federal emergency funding to pay for the repairs.
As of Thursday, MetroLink services were operating under the following conditions:
- MetroLink trains are only operating between the Central West End and Shiloh-Scott Stations, and between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Skinker Stations. These trains are operating every 20 minutes.
- Bus shuttles are transporting MetroLink passengers to and from all the stations between the Lambert Airport and Central West End Stations and between the Skinker and Central West End Stations. Riders traveling in the bus shuttle area should allow for delays of up to 60 minutes.
"We recognize it is not as convenient for our customers and their commutes are taking longer than normal because traveling by bus is not as fast or efficient as taking MetroLink," Roach said. "Many of these operators are working long days and overtime, so please thank them when you see them. Our team has made tremendous efforts during the past 48 hours to restore partial service and will continue these extraordinary efforts. Some of our employees are flood victims themselves and have damage to their homes and personal vehicles but are on the job to help keep the region moving.”