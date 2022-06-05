Saturday Gun lock giveaways: SLPS & Metro Fire

Only Dellwood and Moline Acres neighbors can pick up a gun lock at the firehouse. SLPS families can grab a gun lock at Vashon High School.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city and St. Louis County are holding events Saturday to give away free gun locks to those who attend. Both of these events are part of an effort to keep more people -- especially children -- safe from gun violence. 46 children have been shot in 2022, according to data compiled by Five On Your Side.

North St. Louis County:

The Metro North Fire District is handing out free lunch and gun locks on Saturday at their firehouse located at 1815 Chambers Road in north St. Louis County.

Firefighters are hosting a BBQ as a way to give back to the community from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those who attend the barbecue will have the opportunity to meet the firefighters and elected officials who serve their community.

At the barbecue, free gun locks will be given away only to those living in the Moline Acres or Dellwood neighborhoods.

St. Louis:

St. Louis Public Schools is hosting a free gun lock giveaway on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at Vashon High, 3035 Cass Avenue, while supplies last.

At the event, gun owners can learn the step-by-step process of how to properly secure their firearm with a gun lock.

This is the first event for the Educators for Gun Safety. The initiative is spearheaded by leaders from Saint Louis Public Schools, several city charter schools and the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The group aims to help stop child killings from firearms.

Educators for Gun Safety in partnership with Lock It For Love has provided a list of fire departments and city and county libraries where free gun locks are available, if you cannot make it to either of the Saturday events.