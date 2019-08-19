ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit said MetroBus riders should be prepared for a longer commute Monday due to a shortage of drivers.

A press release from Metro Sunday night said an unusually high number of drivers called in Sunday saying they would be sick Monday and declining to work extra assignments.

Because of the shortage, Metro said they don't think they will be able to deliver high-quality service Monday.

This is the second time in less than a month that Metro has experienced a driver shortage.

RELATED: Delays on MetroBus after an ‘unusually high number of drivers’ call in sick

To help riders during the shortage, they are expanding the operating hours for the Metro Transit Information team. The Information team will work from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help riders. You can call them at 314-231-2345 or text at 314-207-9786.

