Metro Transit services delayed due to flooding Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit warns customers that their services are delayed due to flash flooding conditions on Tuesday.

Historic rainfall moved into the St. Louis area overnight and into the early morning, causing flash flooding.

Metro Transit announced that their MetroBus, MetroLink, and Metro Call-A-Ride are all affected by these conditions.

Customers can see significant delays of 60 minutes or more.

Metro Transit is currently transporting passengers for their MetroLink station shuttles by bus between Lambert Airport Terminal #1 and Central West End stations. Also by bus between the Brentwood I-64 and Central West End stations.

MetroLink trains are in operation, with 20-minute delays, between the Central West and Shiloh-Scott Stations. Also between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Brentwood I-64 stations.

Customers can find the full alert and which services and stations are affected on the Metro Transit website.

