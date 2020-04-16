ST. LOUIS — Effective April 20, Metro Transit is suspending six additional MetroBus routes that are seeing low ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also modifying schedules and increasing frequencies on high-traffic bus routes in Missouri to support social distancing.

Four MetroBus routes were previously suspended in March.

"With lower ridership and fewer available workforce resources, it was necessary to reduce MetroBus frequency in March," said Metro Transit Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller.

"However, some of our busiest routes continue to have high demand during certain times of the day, and this new service plan allows us to shift personnel and vehicles to those routes so we can reduce potential overcrowding on buses."

In addition to the previously-suspended Gold, Green, Mackenzie and Oakland routes, the following routes will be suspended Monday:

No. 2 Red

No. 13 Union

No. 47 Hanley

No. 56 Kirkwood-Webster

No. 58 Chesterfield Valley

No. 75 Christian Hospital

Several routes will also end service earlier in the evening due to low ridership, and most MetroBus routes will see reduced frequency in the evening.

"To slow the spread of COVID-19 and minimize potential exposure, Metro Transit continues to strongly encourage everyone to use MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride for essential trips only and wear a nose and mouth-covering mask when riding on Metro Transit vehicles," Metro Transit said.

Routes with increased frequency

The No. 70 Grand route will operate every 12 minutes from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and every 20 minutes at all other times.

Nine routes will run every 15 minutes during select daytime hours, every 30 minutes at other times of the day, and every 30 or 60 minutes in the evening:

No. 10 Gravois-Lindell

No. 11 Chippewa

No. 16 City Limits

No. 61 Chambers

No. 73 Carondelet

No. 74 Florissant

No. 90 Hampton

No. 94 Page

No. 95 Kingshighway

Four routes will run every 20 minutes during select daytime hours, every 40 minutes at other times of the day, and every 40 or 60 minutes in the evening:

No. 4 Natural Bridge

No. 32 Dr. ML King

No. 35 Rock Road

No. 40 N. Broadway

Seven routes will run every 30 minutes during select daytime hours, every 60 minutes at other times of the day, and every 60 or 120 minutes in the evening:

No. 34 Earth City

No. 60 Shepley Lilac

No. 76 McDonnell Waterford

No. 77 Village Square

No. 78 Bellefontaine

No. 79 Ferguson

No. 97 Delmar

For a full list of affected bus routes, go to Metro Transit's website.

